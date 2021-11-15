Warmer weather to start the week

Sunday night, temperatures will slowly fall into the mid 30s across most of the area and clouds gradually move out, too. We see more sunshine on Monday which helps us start our warm up.
Highs in the mid 60s return on Monday, and then stronger winds blow in even warmer air Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of us.
Of course, 60s don't last long in November. A cold front then drops us back into the mid to upper 40s for the middle and second half of next week.
We warm up slightly for next Saturday, reaching the low 50s again, before falling into the 40s again on Sunday.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Chilly
Low: 37
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warming Up
High: 66
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Even Warmer
High: 70
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cooler
High: 49
