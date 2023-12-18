Warmer & Windy Tuesday, Mild into Christmas Weekend

We will drop into the low 20s overnight, but heading into Tuesday morning, the wind will shift out of the south and start to pick up. This will start to blow in warmer weather, with most of us in the mid and upper 20s for the morning commute.

It stays windy into the afternoon, with winds over 40 mph at times. This will push us into the upper 40s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tie down any holiday decorations that might fly away!

The wind will be a lot lighter Wednesday, but we keep warming up, closer to 50 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy as we dodge a couple spotty showers. Even with the extra clouds, we should warm into the low 50s.

We get a little more sunshine out Friday, helping to push us into the mid 50s.

The 50s continue over the weekend! Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers to dodge.

Rain becomes more likely Sunday for your Christmas Eve travel plans.

The rain will probably continue into Christmas, but it's questionable if any of the rain would be able to change into snow later in the day.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 48

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 50

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Chance

High: 50

