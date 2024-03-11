Warmer With High Fire Danger Monday

The weekend warm-up continues into the start of the workweek! Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s! The one problem will be the wind and low humidity. The combination will make for very high fire danger this afternoon and evening. Avoid any outdoor burning, or anything that could start a fire like tossing a cigarette out your window, because it would likely spread quickly out of control.

The wind will lighten up tonight, lowering the fire risk. We will cool off into the mid 40s for Tuesday morning with a few more clouds.

The warm weather continues Tuesday with low 70s and more of a mix of sunshine and clouds. The wind won't be as strong, keeping our fire risk a lot lower.

More clouds blow in Wednesday, but we should still be able to make it into the low 70s in the afternoon.

By the Wednesday evening commute, a few spotty showers will start to push into eastern Nebraska, but rain and storms become more likely Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Behind the wet weather, it will be breezy and cooler Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s. The second half of Thursday also looks drier than the morning, but there could be some leftover rain around.

Friday will be start with some clouds, but there should be more sunshine for the afternoon. It will be a touch warmer with upper 50s.

The upper 50s continue Saturday with partly cloudy skies, but it will start to get breezy again.

It will still be breezy Sunday with cooler weather blowing in. This will drop us into the upper 40s, which is closer to average for this time of year.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High Fire Danger

High: 76

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 44

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 72

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Storms Late

High: 72

