Warmer With Less Wind

Wednesday brings less wind and warmer temperatures. Highs reach into the mid 70s with the help of mostly sunny skies.

We could make it to 80 Thursday as a few more clouds start to push in. Some spots through the day Thursday could see an isolated shower or storm, but most should stay dry. Rain chances increase some overnight Thursday, mainly over eastern Nebraska.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and a touch cooler with mid 70s. Most of us stay dry late Friday, but an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out.

Saturday will also be mostly cloudy, but we warm into the upper 70s. Most of us stay dry, but a small storm chance exists in northeast Nebraska during the afternoon.

Sunday could bring a slightly better chance for more widespread showers and storms during the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We stay warm, in the high 70s, to start the next workweek with continuing small chances of rain or storms.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 49

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms Late

High: 80

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.