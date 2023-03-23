Warmer with Scattered Rain

There will be a few clouds as we head into the overnight hours, but they break apart just in time for the sunrise. It will be chilly for the start of Friday, lows reach into the upper 20s.

The sunshine will be great to see for the first-half of the day Friday. This helps us warm into the mid 50s, which is near average for us! The clouds will start to increase closer to sunset. Some rain and snow can't be ruled out towards northwest Missouri late in the day, but Omaha likely stays dry.

Not a whole lot of sunshine will be seen over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday bring mostly to completely cloudy skies and scattered rain chances throughout the day. Mid 50s stick around for Saturday, but we're cooler for Sunday topping off in the mid 40s.

We stay cool Monday with mid 40s and intervals of sunshine, but we'll make some improvements into midweek.

Tuesday will be in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday is when we start to see another warm-up. The breeze picks up under partly cloudy skies. This helps us warm into the mid 50s by the afternoon. The mid 50s stick around for Thursday but it will be cloudy and breezy.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 29

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Possible SE

High: 54

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Near Average

High: 53

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 45

