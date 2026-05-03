Warmest day of the week tomorrow, then a cold front brings a small rain chance

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warm Monday

Rain & a few storms south of I-80 for Monday evening

Cooler and dry midweek

FORECAST

We start next week warmer with highs in the low 80s on Monday. A cold front moves through Monday afternoon, bringing a chance of rain and a few storms along and south of I-80. No severe weather is expected, though some storms may produce small hail, and any rain amounts should be light. Some of this rain could linger into Tuesday morning south of I-80.

As the front moves through, colder air will move back into the region, leaving Omaha cloudy and in the 50s and 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The coldest night will be Wednesday night, when temps dip into the upper 30s again, but we should be warm enough to prevent any frost from developing.

By the end of the week, temps will be back in the 60s and 70s. There is a signal for rain chances returning next weekend, but this is too far out for specifics.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not As Cold

Low: 51

Wind: SW 5-10

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

PM Rain Chance

High: 83

Wind: S 10-25

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Dry

High: 61

Wind: N 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Below Average

High: 60

Wind: NE 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

