Warmest day of the week tomorrow, then a cold front brings a small rain chance

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Warm Monday
- Rain & a few storms south of I-80 for Monday evening
- Cooler and dry midweek
FORECAST
We start next week warmer with highs in the low 80s on Monday. A cold front moves through Monday afternoon, bringing a chance of rain and a few storms along and south of I-80. No severe weather is expected, though some storms may produce small hail, and any rain amounts should be light. Some of this rain could linger into Tuesday morning south of I-80.
As the front moves through, colder air will move back into the region, leaving Omaha cloudy and in the 50s and 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The coldest night will be Wednesday night, when temps dip into the upper 30s again, but we should be warm enough to prevent any frost from developing.
By the end of the week, temps will be back in the 60s and 70s. There is a signal for rain chances returning next weekend, but this is too far out for specifics.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Not As Cold
Low: 51
Wind: SW 5-10
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
PM Rain Chance
High: 83
Wind: S 10-25
TUESDAY
Cloudy
Dry
High: 61
Wind: N 5-15
WEDNESDAY
Cloudy
Below Average
High: 60
Wind: NE 5-10
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