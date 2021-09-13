Warming Back Up Monday

After a big drop in the heat Sunday, we warm back above average to start the workweek. Monday afternoon brings a mix of sunshine and clouds as we warm into the mid 80s. It will also be a little muggy.

A few isolated storms are expected Monday night, but they likely stay north of Omaha. By morning, we cool off into the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. While most of us stay dry, there will be a few spotty showers to dodge throughout the day. Highs will be a touch below average, in the mid and upper 70s.

Then we start to warm back up in the second half of the week. Mostly sunny skies warm us back up to 80 on Wednesday. Stronger winds kick in from the south Thursday, pushing highs to the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.

Friday will be in the mid 80s with a small chance for some rain late in the day.

The weekend will be hot with a lot of sun and highs near 90 both afternoons.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 77

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 80

