Warming Back Up This Weekend

The spotty rain has moved out and skies are now clearing. This will give way to a mix of sunshine and clouds, but it will also be breezy and cooler today. Highs will be near 60 with winds around 25 mph at times in the second half of the day.

Winds lighten up tonight, allowing us to quickly cool back down overnight. For the first time since May 12, Omaha could drop down into the upper 30s. Cities farther north and west could fall into the low and mid 30s though, so protect any sensitive plants before heading to bed tonight.

The weekend is looking mostly sunny, warming us back up. After our cold morning, we get back to the mid 60s Saturday afternoon, which is average for the middle of October.

We then push above average for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

The great weather continues early next week with a lot of sunshine and highs staying in the 70s Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front then moves in, dropping us back down into the low 60s for the middle of next week with a small chance for rain.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 39

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 66

SUNDAY

Mainly Sunny

Above Average

High: 75

