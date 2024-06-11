Warming into the 90s Wednesday, Tracking Weekend Storm Chances

It will be a warmer evening, but not muggy, yet. Skies will stay mostly clear with lows in the middle 60s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year, so far, as hot air begins to blow in from the south. Temperatures will be near 90 as early as noon and highs will be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine. This will likely be the first time Omaha hits 90 this year. An isolated thunderstorm is possible north of I-80 during the day, but outside of this, we stay dry.

A cold front will begin moving into the region early Thursday morning, cooling us off a little for Thursday afternoon. It will still be a warm day, in the low 90s, with partly cloudy skies. Late in the day, some hit-and-miss storms will be possible, mostly south of I-80 where the cold front begins to stall out.

By Friday, the cold front continues to slowly sink father south into Kansas, allowing for the slightly cooler air to move into the region for one more day. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 80s. Where there is a chance for spotty storms during the day, Friday is trending to stay mostly dry now until after sunset when our first wave of storms moves into the region for the weekend.

We'll still be dodging some hit-and-miss thunderstorms this weekend, with Saturday having the greatest chance for storms, and there may be several rounds to deal with: early Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon, and early Sunday morning. The weekend will be a little warmer and more humid, with Saturday near 90 and Sunday in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm & Breezy

High: 95

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Storms

South of I-80

High: 91

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.