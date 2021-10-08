Warming Into the Weekend

With mostly sunny skies Friday, we really start to warm up. Highs will be in the mid 80s, which is more than 10 degrees above average.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but we still easily manage to warm into the mid 80s for a second day in a row.

A cold front arrives Sunday morning. It looks like everyone stays dry as it moves through, but it cools us into the mid 70s for Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

We then have two better rain chances in the first half of next week. The first arrives Monday morning, but the exact track of the system and who will see the rain is still not locked in. The best rain chances will be in northwest Missouri, but the rain could easily stretch up into the Omaha metro. Northeast Nebraska has the best chance to stay dry Monday.

Tuesday is likely dry, but Wednesday brings a better chance of numerous showers and storms across the region.

Drying out by Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler - in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 86

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 74

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.