Warming into weekend with another shot at showers

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Storms to exit overnight

Drier on Friday

A stormy start to the weekend

FORECAST

We've got a bit of a chillier morning on our hands, with some feels like temps dipping down into the upper 20s as you're heading out your door.

Luckily though, we'll warm up into the afternoon! Most of us will see the lower 60s and a lot more dry time compared to yesterday.

More stormy weather returns for the start of the weekend, but things may be a little drier now on Sunday. Off-and-on rounds of storms will be from Saturday morning through late Saturday evening. A few pockets of hail may be possible, but Saturday's severe weather threat is fairly low.

Sunday is now trending to be a drier, breezy and warmer day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A few isolated storms may still pop up in the afternoon heat in Iowa, which could pose a severe weather risk.

Monday starts the new workweek even warmer with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Tuesday gets looks wet and stormy as a cold front eventually moves through the region, and it could lead to a risk of severe weather, with highs near 80.

Estimated rainfall amounts will be around 1.00" to 1.50" through Tuesday night.

The rest of next week will be drier and warmer than average, in the 70s for next Wednesday and Thursday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Stormy

Hail Possible

Low: 38

Wind: NE 10-15

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Drier

High: 60

Wind: NE 10-15

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