Warming Slightly into The Weekend

With mostly clear skies and light winds overnight, temperatures will tumble. A lot of cities, including Omaha, could see their first frosty areas by Friday morning as we dip into the mid 30s. Some cities north of I-80 will get even colder, falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

After our cold Friday morning, mostly sunny skies get us back to the low 60s in the afternoon. That's average for this time of year.

We keep the sunshine around Saturday, but the wind starts to kick back in as we warm into the low 60s again.

Late Saturday night, scattered showers start to push in. On and off rain will be common through most of Sunday, but the rain should clear out by the Monday morning commute.

The rain drops us back into the upper 50s Sunday, but Monday's drier weather lets us get closer to 60 with partly cloudy skies.

We warm back to the mid 60s Tuesday, but another cold front cools us off and brings in more rain midweek.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 39

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 63

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Showers & Storms

High: 58

