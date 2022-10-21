Warming to Record Heat

We enjoy mostly sunny skies to end the workweek! Highs will be about 15 degrees above average today as we warm up into the upper 70s.

Overnight, we cool off into the mid 40s for Saturday morning.

We start to get a little breezy Saturday, getting us even warmer. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The wind really ramps up Sunday, but it keeps blowing in the warmer weather. The day starts with a lot of sunshine, followed by a few more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s, which would break the current record for the date of 84, set in 1899. The combination of our recent dry weather and strong winds will also increase the fire risk.

A cold front arrives late Sunday, kicking off scattered storms for the evening and night. A couple of these storms could reach severe levels, with the main concerns being damaging winds and some isolated pockets of larger hail.

Behind the cold front, strong winds blow in cooler weather. Monday will be in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies could also give way to some spotty rain, but it won't be for everyone.

We'll keep a small rain chance around Tuesday, but we start to see more sunshine break through the clouds. The cooler weather settles in, holding us back in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s, and with more sunshine Thursday we could get back to the upper 50s.

