Warmer Midweek

It will be a little warmer today with highs in the upper 60s! Like recent days, there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds.

It will be mostly clear overnight, and not as chilly. We will cool into the mid 40s to start Thursday.

Thursday still looks like the best day of the week! Highs will be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies before clouds move in late in the day.

A cold front will slowly travel from west to east across the region Friday, bringing light and scattered rain. It will also be mostly cloudy and a little cooler, with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures pop up Saturday with upper 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front moves in this weekend. This one doesn't bring any rain, but it will drop us into the upper 50s on Sunday with a lot of sunshine.

We make our way back into the low 60s Monday, followed by mid 60s on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Average

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Mostly Clear

Warm

High: 71

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

High: 63

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.