Warming up for the next few days before we cool down again

The weather looks great for all of your evening outdoor plans with temperatures in the mid 70s. We get another batch of open-window weather overnight, cooling off into the mid 50s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a little warmer, with low 80s and a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week. It will be a little breezy as a little extra heat and just a little humidity blows back in. This will get us into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, kicking off a few spotty showers and storms, but it looks like a lot of us stay dry.

Behind the cold front Thursday afternoon, we start to cool off with a high near 80 and partly cloudy skies.

We drop into the mid 70s for Friday with more sunshine than clouds.

The weekend looks mostly sunny and comfortable! Saturday will be in the low 70s, followed by upper 70s on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 87

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 80

