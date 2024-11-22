Warming up for the weekend, but it won't last long

The combination of lighter wind and a few extra degrees should make it feel a lot nicer this afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

We get cold again overnight, dropping into the upper 20s in Omaha for Saturday morning. This means those early-morning tailgates in Lincoln will be in the low 30s.

Our little warm-up continues Saturday afternoon! It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Lincoln will be a little warmer for the Huskers final home game of the season. For kickoff at Memorial Stadium, it will be in the mid 50s. Once the sun sets late in the game, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

A few more clouds start to mix in with our sunshine Sunday, but we should still be able to stay a touch above average, in the low 50s.

Colder air quickly starts to blow in early in the next workweek. Monday will be breezy with highs in the upper 30s. While it looks dry for most of us, there will be a few clouds that will try to squeeze out a few raindrops or snowflakes.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. The small chance for a little rain or snow will continue both days, but right now, nothing looks widespread.

Thanksgiving looks a little colder with mid 30s and a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lighter Wind

High: 44

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 28

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 53

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 53

