Warming Up For The Workweek

A partly cloudy sky and warmer temperatures will continue through the rest of Sunday as temperatures fall into the lower 60s overnight, a few spots could be in the upper 50s.

The thermometer slowly climbs into the first few days of the workweek, Monday will feature highs in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will still be down.

Tuesday and Wednesday we make a run into the 90s, Wednesday will be slightly warmer with highs into the low 90s with the humidity creeping up a tad.

Most of the week looks dry, but rain chances slowly work their way back into the forecast beginning late Thursday and into the weekend. As of right now higher rain chances look to be on the weekend, something to keep an eye on.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 61

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 86

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 90

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Peak of Warm Spell

High: 91

