Breezy and Warmer End to the Workweek

After another chilly morning, mostly sunny skies warm us up nicely for Thursday afternoon. It will also be breezy with winds up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

It won't get as cold tonight, only dropping into the low 50s for Friday morning with a few clouds.

Friday will be breezy with winds up to 30 mph out of the south, helping to warm us a little above average. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a lot of sunshine.

The wind won't be as strong over the weekend, but noticeable at times. Saturday will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies, and we stay in the upper 70s for Sunday.

We'll add in a few more clouds Monday and Tuesday with a small chance for rain both days... but that isn't looking too promising right now.

Monday will be in the upper 70s, but we cool into the mid 70s for Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 74

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 51

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 78

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.