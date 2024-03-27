Warming Up: Here's When the 60s Return

Wednesday is starting with some clouds and a few flurries, but the sunshine returns this afternoon as we start to warm back up. While warmer, it will still be about 10 degrees below average, in the mid 40s.

It gets cold again tonight, dropping into the mid 20s for Thursday morning.

We get a nice jump higher in temperatures Thursday afternoon, pushing into the low 60s with a lot of sunshine.

It gets breezy with more clouds Friday, but we keep warming up, into the upper 60s. We may have to dodge a few spotty showers late Friday, but a lot of us stay dry.

We start to cool back off over the holiday weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. There's a small chance for rain late in the day.

Easter will be in the mid 50s with more clouds than sunshine. We'll likely have to dodge a little more rain late Sunday and into Monday.

We're even cooler early in the next workweek with low 50s both Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Flurries

High: 44

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 62

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.