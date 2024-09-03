Warming up into the middle of the week before another cold front arrives

Today will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the low 80s, but the humidity stays low.

We get more open-window weather overnight as we cool off into the upper 50s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week. It will be a little breezy as a little extra heat and just a little humidity blow back in. This will get us into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Our next cold front arrives early Thursday morning, kicking off a few spotty showers and storms through the day, but it looks like a lot of us stay dry. This will keep us mostly cloudy and cooler, with a high near 80.

Friday looks great with lower humidity, a lot of sunshine, and highs in the mid 70s.

Omaha could dip into the upper 40s for the second time this week on Saturday morning. The afternoon looks very comfortable with low 70s and mostly sunny skies. Lincoln will be a couple degrees warmer, in the mid 70s, before the Nebraska / Colorado game.

Sunday will be warmer, with upper 70s. We keep the sunshine and low humidity.

We keep warming up Monday with a lot of sunshine and low 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 87

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 80

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.