Warming Up Into the Weekend

Rain more likely early next week
We'll be dodging some spotty rain to end the workweek, but a lot of us stay dry.
Posted at 6:42 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 07:46:40-04

Thursday will be a little cooler, but still nice, with highs near 70 degrees. The afternoon brings a mix of sun and clouds as we dodge a few spotty showers. Most of us stay dry all day.

We're mostly clear overnight as we drop into the mid 40s for the Friday morning commute.

The second half of Friday brings a few more spotty showers to dodge, but like Thursday, most of us will stay dry. It will also be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Saturday looks great with a lot of sunshine and upper 70s.

While some spots stay dry on Mother's Day, there will be some scattered showers and storms around, especially in the second half of the day. For those that stay dry, it will be in the upper 70s with more clouds than sunshine.

The scattered rain and storms continue across the region on Monday, cooling us off into the mid 70s.

The timing for even more rain into midweek isn't clear yet, but it will likely still be around Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be in the 70s both days.

THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Spotty Showers
High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 46

FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy
Spotty Rain
High: 76

SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfy
High: 77

