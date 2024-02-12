Warming Up into Valentine's Day

Today will be mostly sunny and warmer as we climb into the mid 40s, putting us back above average by about 10 degrees.

It turns mostly cloudy tonight, but it won't be as cold Tuesday morning. We start the day just below freezing.

The warm-up continues Tuesday afternoon. Even with more of a mix of sun and clouds, we push into the upper 40s.

Valentine's Day looks great! We will warm into the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies and a little more wind.

Colder air starts to blow in Wednesday night behind a cold front, helping to kick off some hit and miss rain. As we get colder late at night, a few snowflakes could mix in, but nothing should accumulate.

Thursday will be breezy and colder with highs near 40 and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Our best chance for snow will be Thursday night and into Friday morning, but at this point, it does not look like a major snow. It could be just enough to slow the Friday morning commute down a bit in a few cities.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the low 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

We start to warm back up over the weekend with a lot of sunshine. Saturday will be in the upper 30s followed by low 40s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 46

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain Late

High: 49

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late

High: 54

