Warming up little by little

Most of the scattered morning rain will be southeast of Omaha by the morning commute, then we'll see a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. It will be a touch warmer, in the mid 70s, but the humidity stays low.

Tonight will be mostly clear as we cool off into the low 50s in Omaha for Wednesday morning. A lot of neighborhoods outside of the city will drop into the mid and upper 40s.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny as we continue to slowly warm up. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

We'll be flirting with 80 Thursday and Friday with a lot of sunshine both days.

We're getting really close to completely taking the small chance for rain off the weekend, but for now, we'll keep it, just in case. Saturday will be near 80, followed by upper 70s on Sunday with a few clouds.

Monday looks mostly sunny with upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Scattered Rain Early

Partly Cloudy

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 78

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

