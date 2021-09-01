Warming Up Midweek

We warm up a little Wednesday, pushing into the mid 80s, which is average for Omaha for that start of September. There will be a few clouds, but plenty of sunshine.

We stay humid and in the mid 80s Thursday.

Our next cold front arrives Thursday night bringing showers and storms along with it. Some of the rain lingers into Friday morning.

We should be able to dry out for Friday afternoon to enjoy the slight drop in the heat. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We stay in the low 80s over the weekend and into the Labor Day holiday.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Warm

Low: 67

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

High: 80

FRIDAY

AM Storms

Then Clearing

High: 78

