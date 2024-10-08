Warming up midweek

After a couple cooler afternoons, we'll start to warm back up today. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

We'll try to keep things a little warmer overnight and into Wednesday morning, but it will still get chilly. Omaha will likely drop into the upper 40s, and fewer neighborhoods in western Iowa will drop into the 30s compared to recent mornings.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as we keep warming up, but we keep the humidity low. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s. This would put us nearly 20 degrees above average in Omaha, and near record highs, once again! Both Thursday and Friday have a record high of 91.

Cooler weather starts to blow in on Saturday, but the cold front won't kick off any rain or storms. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

It looks even cooler than first expected early next week! Sunday will be in the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Monday could start in the 30s in Omaha, and we may only warm into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 49

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 86

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 87

