Warming up starting Tuesday

There could be a couple isolated showers still around early tonight, but it looks dry overnight. Foggy areas are expected again into Tuesday morning as we cool off into the mid 60s.

We turn mostly sunny for Tuesday afternoon, helping to warm us into the mid 80s. A couple isolated showers are possible south of I-80, but even there, most stay dry.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night. We should have a good view thanks to mostly clear skies. Get away from city lights and look northeast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

It will get a little breezy Thursday as we warm into the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.

Friday will be hot and humid with low 90s and mostly sunny skies.

We stay in the low 90s on Saturday with a lot of sunshine and a lot of humidity. A couple spotty showers and storms could pop up late in the day, but most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be dry.

There's a better chance for some scattered showers and storms Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a few more clouds.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 66

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain South

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 86

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 88

