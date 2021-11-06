Warming Up This Weekend

We won't be as cool overnight as we have been in the past couple of nights. Tonight we're only cooling down into the mid to high 40s. In comparison to the past few nights where we have been in the low 40s.

Sunday keeps looking warmer and warmer! We stay mostly sunny and dry as we push into the upper 60s. We also get an extra hour of sleep as the clocks "fall back."

Temperatures are on track to stay slightly above average early next week, in the low 60s then leading into the low 50s.

Rain will try to move in midweek, followed by some cooler weather in the second half of the week. At this point there is potential for a heavy rain event. There is still a lot of disagreement on how this system will play out so be sure to check back.

We get windy late week on the back side of that system. This will bring in much cooler temperatures. Highs by the end of next week are set to get back into the mid 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mainly Clear

Mild

Breezy

Low: 47

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 69

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool Down Begins

High: 62

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 58

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.