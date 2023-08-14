Comfy Start to the Workweek

It will be cool and windy today! After some morning clouds, the afternoon brings more sunshine! Highs will only be in the mid 70s with fairly low humidity.

With the lower humidity, clear skies, and lighter winds overnight, we get very cool into Tuesday morning. We will start the day in the low and mid 50s across the region.

Mostly sunny skies warm us up nicely Tuesday afternoon, pushing us into the low 80s.

The wind kicks in out of the south Wednesday, pumping in more warmth and humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.

A cold front drops us into the low 80s Thursday with more sunshine and less humidity.

It gets breezy again Friday, but that wind will be coming in from the south, heating us back up. Highs will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

It gets hotter for the weekend with mid 90s. With higher humidity, we only cool off into the 70s for the mornings.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 74

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Very Cool

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.