Warming back up through the workweek

Omaha dropped into the 30s for the first time this morning since April 24. Thankfully, this afternoon will be really nice! Highs will be in the low 70s in Omaha with mostly sunny skies. Parts of southeast Nebraska will warm into the mid 70s, and it will be closer to 70 in western Iowa.

We don't get as cold overnight, but parts of western Iowa and northeast Nebraska could still drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Omaha will likely drop into the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with low 80s.

We keep warming up Wednesday with mid 80s and a lot of sunshine.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s. This would put us nearly 20 degrees above average in Omaha.

Cooler air starts to blow back in over the weekend, but it won't kick off any rain. We stay mostly sunny and dry. Saturday will be in the low 80s, then we drop into the low 70s for Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 85

