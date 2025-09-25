Warming up to end the workweek

We stay mostly sunny this afternoon as we continue to heat back up. Highs will be in the mid 80s, which is nearly 10 degrees above average for Omaha. You may notice a little extra wildfire smoke in eastern Nebraska during the second half of the day.

The humidity stays fairly low, which will allow us to cool off nicely overnight. We'll drop down into the mid and upper 50s for Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with mid 80s. High school football games will kick off near 80 degrees, but they will end closer to 70.

The mid 80s and sunshine continue over the weekend, so it may be a little warm as you head to the Applejack Festival, but it will be dry.

Monday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

We stay above average into the middle of next week with more mid 80s and sunshine.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 86

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

