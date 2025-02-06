Warming up to melt the ice away

Watch for some leftover slick spots this morning, especially on untreated roads, sidewalks, and parking lots. Luckily, with a lot more sunshine and warmer weather today, we'll be able to quickly melt and dry out any leftover ice. Highs will be in the low 40s.

It gets cold overnight, dropping into the upper teens and low 20s for Friday morning.

Temperatures stay above average Friday with low 40s. It will be mostly sunny, but we'll start to see more clouds move in late in the afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and a touch cooler with upper 30s. A few pockets of light snow could hit neighborhoods north of Omaha, but it likely won't be enough to accumulate or cause any problems.

We drop back below average Sunday with a high near 30 and mostly cloudy skies.

Monday brings a little more sunshine with mid 30s.

Late Monday night, a few snowflakes will start to move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The snow will become more widespread into Tuesday morning and likely continues at times into the afternoon. There could be some leftover snow around Wednesday, but it likely won't be as widespread as Tuesday.

With temperatures only in the low 20s both afternoon, it will be a light and fluffy snow. It's too early for details on how much snow will fall, but it could easily be enough to slow travel.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 42

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 19

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 42

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 38

