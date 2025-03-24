Warming up with a couple chances for rain

After a windy end to the weekend, the wind stays a lot lighter this afternoon, but you will notice it at times. It will also be a couple degrees warmer with highs in the low 60s. Today will also be mostly cloudy, but we'll try to squeeze out some late-day sunshine.

Overnight, we will cool off into the mid 30s for Tuesday morning with some clouds still around.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer with mid 60s.

We stay in the mid 60s Wednesday with a few more clouds. Most of the day will be dry, but a few scattered showers will arrive in the evening and will continue at times into Thursday morning. While a lot of us should at least see some light rain, there will be a few neighborhoods that miss out.

Thursday afternoon will be breezy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and a few clouds.

The stronger wind will blow in even warmer weather Friday, pushing highs into the low 80s!

A few scattered showers and storms will start to pop up Friday night with hit and miss rain continuing across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa into Saturday morning.

The rain will become more widespread at times Saturday, making for a wet first half of the weekend. It will also be cooler and breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

The rain should end early Sunday morning. The afternoon will be closer to average with mid 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Lighter Wind

High: 61

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 36

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 66

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late

High: 64

