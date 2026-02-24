Warming up with mix of precipitation Wednesday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warmer weather makes its return starting Tuesday

Rain & snow possible Wednesday

Chilly again by this weekend

FORECAST

Talk about an improvement, Tuesday morning's temperatures are almost 25 degrees warmer compared to yesterday!

The afternoon looks to be a bit cloudier, which might hinder a lot of melting for previous snowfall. Temperatures seem to reach a gradient this afternoon, with areas to the south seeing the upper 50s, and areas to the north seeing the upper 40s for highs today.

Wednesday also starts out milder, but after 12pm, a rain and snow mix will move into the area from our north. From Omaha and points east, this rain and snow mix could lead some slushy roads and up to an inch of snow. If you are south or west of Omaha, this is likely just rain for you.

By Thursday, we are warming out from the cold again and with sunshine, reaching highs in the mid 50s.

Friday will be the warmest day out of this stretch, and looking like a great day with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s, with lighter winds.

By the weekend, it gets cold again...A cold front will move through Omaha late Friday night, and we drop into the 40s on Saturday, and the 30s on Sunday. There is a chance for additional snow Sunday and into Monday of next week.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 49

Wind: NW 15-20

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Steady Temps

Low: 25

Wind: NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Snow after 12pm

High: 45

Wind: SE 10-15

