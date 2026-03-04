Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warming with storm chances Friday

While spotty drizzle has been the trend for most of the week, we get a greater shot at more widespread storms late Thursday evening into majority of Friday
Paige's 3-4 Morning Forecast
Posted

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Staying cloudy Wednesday
  • A big warm-up later in the week
  • Thunderstorm chances late Thursday night, Friday

FORECAST

This morning the clouds don't look to let up anytime soon. Expects temps to reach up to 50 degrees by this afternoon, very similar to yesterday.

A big warm-up is on the way starting Thursday, but it ends with rain chances. We'll see plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Heading into Thursday evening, after 7-8pm, rain and a few thundershowers will begin to move in from the south, becoming scattered Thursday night. a few pockets of hail may be possible in these overnight thunderstorms.

After a wet start to Friday morning, we should see a few dry hours and some limited sunshine to get temperatures back in the upper 60s by early Friday afternoon before another round of showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front across eastern Nebraska. A few of these storms south and east of Omaha could reach severe levels in the afternoon if conditions are right. Rain will continue into Friday evening, clearing out late Friday night.

Things will dry out over the weekend and we see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday, and 60s for Sunday.

We start next week with sunshine and temps in the 70s on Monday, followed by more thunderstorms on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

High: 52

Wind: N 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 37

Wind: SE 5-10

THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy

High: 68

Wind: N 5-10

