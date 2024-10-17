Warmth, wind, and high fire danger continue into tomorrow

The wind backs off a bit overnight, but it helps to keep us warmer. Friday morning, the temperature will be in the mid-50s.

We stay windy on Friday as we keep warming up. It will be mostly sunny with the mid to upper 70s. Strong winds from 20-40+ mph will continue to blow in from the south throughout the day. Therefore, very high fire danger continues. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control.

The wind won't be as strong on Saturday, but it will still be a little breezy at times, keeping the fire danger around another day. With more clouds mixing in with the sunshine, it will be a touch cooler, in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with the upper 70s.

There's finally a better chance for some rain to hit your backyard on Monday, but it will be scattered, keeping some neighborhoods dry. With some rain around, there will be more clouds, and it will be cooler in low 70s.

The sunshine is back Tuesday, warming us into the mid 70s.

We start to cool off again Wednesday with mid 60s for highs.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 54

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 76

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 75

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 78

