Waves of rain and storms will continue this weekend

So far, most of us along and north of I-80 have remained dry, while those south of I-80 have seen rain. Expect the rain to expand northward this evening, where most of us will see occasional rain showers this evening into the night. Temperatures hold steady in the 50s during this time with a slight breeze.

The scattered showers continue into Sunday morning but gradually decrease toward lunch. For Sunday afternoon, expect some dry time from the lunch hour to dinner time. While most of us will see rain, it won't rain the entire time. By Sunday evening, another round of showers with a few thunderstorms builds in and continues into Sunday night. While some thunder is possible, severe weather is not expected. We warm slightly on Sunday, reaching the low to mid 60s.

We will see another round of rain with a few storms beginning Monday morning and lasting through the afternoon. Like Sunday, not everybody will see the rain, but most of us will. The rain continues into Monday night before moving away by Tuesday morning. When all the rain is said and done, totals will range from around 1/2" in northeast Nebraska, 1-2" in Omaha and along I-80, and over 2" for neighborhoods south of the interstate. As the rain will be falling over a long period, flooding is not expected to be a concern for our area.

Temperatures will slowly drop on Monday, meaning the warmest part of the day will be in the morning when we are near 60. As you are heading home, we will have fallen into the mid-50s and drop into the low 40s by Tuesday morning.

Although some rain lingers on Tuesday morning, it is gone before lunch. If you plan to vote before noon, bring the umbrella just to be safe. Otherwise, Tuesday is cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

We dry out fully Wednesday and Thursday, but the clouds hang around as highs hold in the mid 50s for both days.

Another storm system takes shape by Friday into the weekend, bringing another chance for beneficial rain to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 52

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 65

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

PM Temp: 56

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered AM Rain

High: 54

