We Are Warming Back Up

The clouds conquer our skies tonight. Areas of western IA could see some light rain and snow overnight. This could linger into the early morning hours on Sunday. Lows reach into the mid 30s as the northwesterly breeze sticks around.

Luckily, we start to see a gradual warm-up begin on Sunday. We stay windy with the skies gradually clearing from the west to the east. This pushes us into the upper 50s. However, it will be very windy. We're looking at gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.

The start of the workweek looks great! Lots of sunshine, less breeze, and it'll be warmer with the return of the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring a bit more breeze, but some warmer temperatures. Both days have afternoon highs in the mid 70s. There's a small chance for some hit and miss storms late Tuesday. That storm and rain chance increases for Wednesday.

Thursday brings another gloomy day with widespread rain possible and cooler temperatures. We cap high temperatures in the mid 60s by the afternoon.

The end of the workweek keeps that trend rolling. Rainy, breezy, and cooler for Friday. Highs only flirt with the upper 50s with cloudy skies.

More sunshine is in store for Saturday! We stay breezy though and that caps off our high temperatures in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Light Rain/Snow East

Low: 35

SUNDAY

Clearing Skies

Very Windy

High: 57

MONDAY

Sunny

Warmer

Less Wind

High: 66

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Windy

High: 74

