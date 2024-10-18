We lose some of the wind but keep the warmth into the weekend

The breeze slowly lightens up this evening, but it will be breezy with 60s across the area. If you are heading out this evening, you probably will want that jacket and hair clips!

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds and a little less wind. A fire risk still exists, but not as high as today. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday we warm up a little more. It will be mostly sunny, with highs near 80.

There's finally a better chance of rain hitting your backyard on Monday, but it will be scattered, keeping about half our neighborhoods dry. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The sunshine is back Tuesday in the mid 70s.

We start to cool off Wednesday with mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with upper 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy Early

Low: 52

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 76

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 80

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

PM Scattered Rain

High: 76

