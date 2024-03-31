We Ring in April on a Wet Note

It's been cloudy and cool for Easter Sunday, most of the rain and storms have been off to the southeast of Omaha. Overnight, the coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms will increase into Monday morning. Not everyone will see rain. A few storms might produce some small hail, but severe weather is not expected.

After the morning rain on Monday, we mostly dry out into the afternoon, but there could be a few showers through the rest of the day. Due to the warmer temperatures, this is looking like rain throughout the day. Monday will be cooler with highs in the low 50s.

The 50s return for Tuesday alongside sunshine, but it will be windy with wind gusts up to 35 mph at times. The 50s and sun hold on Wednesday with more windy weather.

Beginning Thursday, we start to warm up into the low 60s with lots of sunshine.

By Friday, we reach the upper 60s. Into the weekend we keep the warm weather, but the wind returns.

After Monday, we look dry for the rest of the week. Our next chance for some rain is late Saturday night into Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

Low: 40

MONDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 51

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 56

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 53

