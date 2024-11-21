We still need to get colder before warming back up

The wind won't be as strong today, but it will be breezy as colder weather continues to blow in from the northwest. This will keep highs in the low 40s in Omaha. Some neighborhoods farther north will only make it into the upper 30s.
It will still be breezy early tonight, but then the wind will lighten up overnight and into Friday morning. We will drop into the mid 20s to start Friday.
The wind finally stays lighter Friday afternoon, and we get a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.
Saturday is looking a little more comfortable for Nebraska's last home game of the season. It will be mostly sunny with low 50s in Omaha and Lincoln.
We stay in the low 50s Sunday with a few clouds mixing in with the sunshine.
Colder air quickly starts to blow in early in the next workweek. Monday will be breezy with highs in the upper 30s. We also lose most of the sunshine to widespread clouds. Those clouds could spit out a few raindrops or snowflakes during the day.
We'll keep that small chance of something falling from the sky Tuesday and Wednesday with upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies.
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 41
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Breezy Early
Low: 24
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Lighter Wind
High: 44
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 51
