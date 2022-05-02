Chance for a Cooler, Wetter May in Omaha?

As time keeps flying by, it’s hard (for me, at least) to believe it’s already May?! Our April showers brought us some May flowers, and we’re keeping the showers going into May. Which is good, because we still desperately need any moisture we can get.

May is Omaha’s wettest month on average, coming in at 4.66” of rain. This is just above August’s average rainfall of 4.60 inches. May is also a warm month in Omaha, as our average high temperature at the beginning of the month is 69 degrees and our average high by the end of the month is 80 degrees. Average low temperatures aren’t too chilly either, as Omaha starts the month at 47 degrees and warms it to 59 degrees by May 31st. Believe it or not, Omaha sees an average of 0.1 inches of snow in the month of May. We’re starting off May 2022 with rain showers and below average temperatures, but will that pattern hold?

According to the Climate Prediction Center, it just might. Or at least, the potential is there for this pattern to continue. There’s a slight chance of cooler than average temperatures for the month of May in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Granted, this could mean even just a couple of degrees below our average temperatures. Much of the northern half of the United States could see cooler than average temperatures with warmer than average temperatures more likely through the southern half of the United States and up along the East Coast.

When it comes to precipitation chances, the CPC shows the potential for wetter than average conditions through the northwester, north central, and central parts of the US. This would include most of Nebraska and all of Iowa. Through some parts of the west and south, there is a slightly higher chance for drier than average conditions.