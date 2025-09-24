Cold weather and football: how the temperatures affect you, and the game

Football season always brings all kinds of fun, but it also brings all kinds of weather. In Nebraska and Iowa, particularly late in the season, it’s the cold that becomes the big hazard. So, what can you do to stay warm?

The keyword is layers, usually around three. The first layer should be moisture-wicking, maybe polyester, to prevent sweat. The middle layer is your insulation, such as a wool jacket. Finally, your outer layer is a windproof or waterproof coat.

Also, make sure your skin is covered. Hats, scarves, gloves, extra socks, boots, anything helps. A blanket is not a bad idea, too, particularly to give you something to sit on if you are on the bleachers.

Now, the cold weather affects everyone, including the players and even the game itself. Players’ hands get numb, making it harder to catch and hold the ball, which may lead to more fumbles.

Players will also have trouble throwing and kicking the ball. Because cold air is denser, there is more friction acting on the ball, and the ball will not travel as far.

For most games, it may get cold, but not *that* cold. But it can happen...

Some may remember back to January 13, 2024, when the Kansas City Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins for the AFC Wild Card game at Arrowhead Stadium. Temperatures during the game was around -4, with a wind chill down to -27! While the Chiefs sailed to victory 26-7, several fans left the game with severe frostbite. Yet, the 2024 game does not hold a candle to what happened in 1967...

Known as the "Ice Bowl", it was the 35th NFL Championship game in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Played between the Dallas Cowboys & Green Bay Packers, the temperature in Green Bay dropped to as low as -13, with a wind chill of -35. Players' cars broke down, so many had to scramble to find alternate routes for transportation. The marching band had to cancel its performances as instruments froze. Referees had to abandon whistles and resort to shouting after one froze to the lips of a referee. When he ripped it off, the skin tore, and he bled, to which the blood immediately froze. One elderly woman died of exposure in the stands. The Packers won 21-17, but it wasn't the score that was the big headline the next day.

Let's hope we never have to experience a game like that again.