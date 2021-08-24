Watch
Drier than average August so far

Omaha needing more rain
Posted at 6:07 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 19:07:06-04

The summer heat and humidity are back in full force this week. There are a few hit and miss storm chances over the next few days, too, but not a lot of widespread beneficial rain. I say “beneficial” rain because we’ve hit the point where we’re needing rain again.

Last Thursday’s drought monitor update shows some parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa in the “Dry” to “Moderate” drought conditions. Although some of those areas will likely see some improvements in this week’s update on Thursday thanks to rain and storms last Friday and Sunday.

DMA Drought Monitor.png

On average, August is Omaha’s second wettest month with an average of 4.60 inches of rain. As of Tuesday morning, Omaha has only measured 2.27” of rain, which is below the 3.59” of rain of where we “should” be for this time in the month by about an inch and a quarter. We’re also just slightly below average on our rainfall for the entire year, too.

Rain Almanac Month Year.png

We do have more rain chances coming up this week and could stay in a “wetter” pattern as we end the month and get ready to head into September. However, a lot of the activity looks to be some hit and miss storms instead of widespread rain.

Rain Chances Next 5 Days.png

