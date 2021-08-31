Excess rain to end August

Before Monday night into Tuesday morning, it looked like Omaha might end the month of August with below-average rainfall totals. However, thanks to the storms that passed through the area, that is not the case! In fact, it is now the opposite!

Coming in just under the wire on August 31st, Omaha picked up 2.64 inches. Other areas saw much more rain than Eppley. Storms formed north of Omaha and then drifted southward, dumping anywhere from one to five inches of rain based on radar estimates. Note that the rainfall totals map showing cities in our viewing area is only for August 31st and some of us farther north saw rain before midnight, making the day’s totals look a bit lighter.

3 News Now

This rain pushed Omaha into the above-average range for totals in August and for 2021 as a whole. In fact, we’re now above the August average by almost three quarters of an inch and above our yearly average by almost an inch and a half.