How cool does it get before it's considered 'sweater weather'?

Sweater weather, it’s not just a song by The Neighbourhood, but it’s often a term used in the colder season. But what exactly is sweater weather?

The term is simple enough; it’s the time when it’s cool enough to break out the sweater. But when exactly is that? Well, it varies.

Back in 2016, the Weather Channel conducted a survey that asked what temperature does it have to reach for you to consider it to be “sweater weather.”?

The Weather Channel Survey The temperature at which one considers "sweater weather'

For Nebraska, that temperature was 55 degrees. For Iowa, it’s 60 degrees.

Across the country, the answers vary. In South Dakota, it’s 51 degrees, while in Florida, it’s 65.