After a stretch of some well-below-average temperatures to wrap up the month of May, we're finally turning a corner. June is the start of meteorological summer and we've got some warmer weather headed our way just in time!

Let's start with a look at some of Omaha's averages for the month of June. During the month, our average low is 63 degrees and average high is 84 degrees. We typically measure just under four and a half inches of rain out at Eppley for the month, too.

Looking at our afternoon highs for the next week, we've got plenty of warm (or even hot!) days ahead.

The latest monthly outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows, well, nothing particularly interesting for most of Nebraska and Iowa. The areas with chances for warmer than average conditions look to be farther west, north, and east. Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa fall into the "equal chances for warmer or cooler" conditions for the month.

As far as precipitation chances, its more of the same. Drier than average conditions look a bit more likely in the western and central parts of Nebraska, but eastern Nebraska and all of Iowa fall into the "equal chances for wetter or drier" conditions in June.

So, what does it all mean? Well, we can likely expect some hot, summer days with a few cool downs here and there and a handful of rain and storm chances, much like we would expect on average throughout the month.