LIVE UPDATE: Tornado Warning issued in Omaha

5:30 PM - Omaha is under a flash flood warning.

4:54 PM - The tornado warning for Douglas County has been lifted.

4:38 PM - Several metro-area neighborhoods are under a Tornado Warning, as KMTV meteorologists have detected broad rotation near the Missouri River. At this time, seek shelter in the lowest part of your home. Stay away from windows and doors.

Scattered thunderstorms will move through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this evening. While not every storm will be severe, a few may produce large hail or a tornado. Follow along for live updates throughout the evening.

4:20 PM - Small hail in Central Omaha

4:00 PM - Small hail has been reported in Papillion and La Vista from a storm, along with extremely heavy rain.

3:45 PM - The earlier tornado warning for Saline County has expired.

3:30 PM - Tornado Warning issued for Saline County, west of Lincoln. This storm has produced funnel clouds south of Friend.