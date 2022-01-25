Watch
WeatherWeather Blog

Actions

Looking Forward to Spring

Tired of the cold?
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 19:51:13-05

With today’s cold front and subsequent frigid temperatures expected tonight (single digits for many, below zero for some), I thought it might be fun to look ahead to what some might consider a light at the end of the winter tunnel.

Skycast Tonight.png

ONLY 55 DAYS LEFT UNTIL SPRING! Spring officially begins on Sunday, March 20th.

Spring Starts.png

For some, that seems like a long time until we can expect some consistently “warmer” weather. For others, it might feel like trying to rush through winter. To put it a different way, we’re just a little over a month into winter itself and still almost two months away from the start of spring.

One sign that we’re beginning the slow move towards spring is that we’ve rounded the corner of our average daily high falling, and they’re now beginning to slowly warm up. Omaha's average high warmed one degree from 33° to 34° on January 21st and by the end of the month our average high will be a whopping 35 degrees.

Since I’m giving the countdown to spring, I think it’s a good idea to look at some of the other upcoming holidays, too:

Upcoming Holidays.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018