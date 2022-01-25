Looking Forward to Spring

With today’s cold front and subsequent frigid temperatures expected tonight (single digits for many, below zero for some), I thought it might be fun to look ahead to what some might consider a light at the end of the winter tunnel.

KMTV

ONLY 55 DAYS LEFT UNTIL SPRING! Spring officially begins on Sunday, March 20th.

KMTV

For some, that seems like a long time until we can expect some consistently “warmer” weather. For others, it might feel like trying to rush through winter. To put it a different way, we’re just a little over a month into winter itself and still almost two months away from the start of spring.

One sign that we’re beginning the slow move towards spring is that we’ve rounded the corner of our average daily high falling, and they’re now beginning to slowly warm up. Omaha's average high warmed one degree from 33° to 34° on January 21st and by the end of the month our average high will be a whopping 35 degrees.

Since I’m giving the countdown to spring, I think it’s a good idea to look at some of the other upcoming holidays, too: