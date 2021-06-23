More rain and storms

Some of us in central and eastern Nebraska and a couple spots of western Iowa saw rain and storms move through on Tuesday afternoon and evening while many of us stayed totally dry. We have a few more chances for rain and storms over the next few days, which is good because we could certainly use the moisture!

A few more showers and storms are possible again late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain and storms look to fire up during the afternoon farther to our west and then move eastward, likely arriving in parts of eastern Nebraska closer to midnight and into the early morning hours of Thursday. While the severe threat is a little bit higher west of Omaha, we will have to see how well the storms hold together as they move eastward. The main threats will again be large hail and damaging wind gusts.

On Thursday, we are a bit more likely to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which again could be strong to even severe. We will be watching to see how the activity from early Thursday morning plays out and how it will impact any redevelopment on Thursday afternoon.

As for Friday, we will again watch for a couple of isolated strong to severe storms, but also just look for some good rain, too, since we need more rain across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa!

The most recent update to the drought monitor shows "Dry" conditions through most of eastern Nebraska and then even worse conditions, into the "Moderate" drought conditions through much of western Iowa before hitting the "Severe" conditions near Carroll, IA.

For our actual rain totals, yesterday's rain almanac shows only about an inch of rain officially measured at Eppley so far for June. On average, we would typically see about 3.37" of rain by this point in the month, putting us about two and a quarter inches of rain below that average. Our rain totals are below average for the whole year, too, by about one and three quarters inches.

On the plus side, many of us will likely see about 1-2" of rain by the end of Friday! A few spots of up to 3" of rain are not out of the question, too, especially for areas that find themselves under a thunderstorm.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather information over the next few days, especially since some of our storms look to be moving through during the nighttime hours.