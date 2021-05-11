May is, on average, the rainiest month in Omaha. So far, we seem to be on track for the most part since we've picked up some decent rain and we've got more rain chances ahead. Let's take a look at how we're stacking up to the averages.

Omaha's average rainfall total for the month of May is 4.66 inches. Officially, Eppley has measured 1.50 inches of rain so far through this May. By this time in the month, we would typically expect to have at least gotten 1.40 inches of rain, so we're right on schedule and even slightly above average in that regard.

3 News Now

There are more rain chances coming up in the forecast, too. Our next best chance for rain will come on Friday. Then, rain continues on and off through the weekend and into early next week, which will bring some much-needed rain to the area.

3 News Now

The latest 8 to 14-day update from the Climate Prediction Center shows this active weather pattern continuing as we round the corner into the second half of May. This bodes well for us continuing to add up the inches of rainfall before the month ends.

3 News Now

If you have been wondering where the warmer weather is this May, you are not alone! Temperatures have been below average for much of the month so far, but that trend looks to be coming to an end as we head into the second half of the month. Looking at May 19-25th, it appears warmer than average temperatures will be on tap.